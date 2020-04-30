The Army Chief also prayed for the departed soul.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on sad demise of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the condolence message of the Army Chief on twitter.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2021

The Army Chief also prayed for the departed soul. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, said the COAS.