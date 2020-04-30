Tabish Gauhar's statement fabricated, contradictory to facts: NAB

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has termed the statement of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan Tabish Gauhar as fabricated and contradictory to the facts and said that it would affect the LNG reference and benefit the accused.

A statement issued by the NAB said that the national body denies taking any notice of the agreement with Qatar and CPEC projects adding that no CPEC project was being investigated by the NAB.

The statement said that NAB is an economic friendly institution which believes in zero corruption. The NAB presents the accused in the accountability court within 24 hours of arrest. The NAB responds to the points raised by the lawyer, the reasons for the arrest of the accused. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister should review the NAB Ordinance.

The NAB rejected the statement of Special Assistant for Energy and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, saying that he had made a statement regarding the national body at FPCCI Karachi which raised the negative image of NAB in the business community.

