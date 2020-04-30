Bilawal Bhutto, FM Qureshi hold fiery debate during NA session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday indulged into a war of words during National Assembly (NA) session.



While speaking in the House, Bilawal Bhutto alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had rigged the yesterday’s votes to get federal budget 2021-22 approved. As per the rules, the NA speaker was required to count when a voice vote was challenged, he added.

He said that the budget presented by the federal government will cause economic disaster.

It’s our right that all the members of the assembly should listen to the reforms presented by the opposition parties. The entire nation had seen how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government struggled to show its 172 members to approve the budget, he stated.



Meanwhile, in his address, the FM strongly bashed PPP chairman for accusing PTI of violating parliamentary tradition. How can Bilawal challenge the legitimacy of the budget, he asked.

He said that the opposition should also respect the vote instead of only raising slogans. No one can hurt the reputation of NA speaker, he went on to say.



In reaction, Bilawal Bhutto said that Qureshi criticized the party which had made him the FM and the president of the party’s Punjab wing. "I have heard Qureshi saying jiye Bhutto and agli bari, phir Zardari,” he told.



Bilawal said that when Qureshi was the foreign minister during the PPP government tenure, he used to campaign in the world asking to make him premier instead of Yousuf Raza Gilani."



While responding to Bilawal’s criticism, the FM said that he knows Bilawal Bhutto since childhood. The PPP chairman is on auto ‘on’ and ‘off’ mode as he is being dictated what to say, he concluded.