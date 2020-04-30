"We only want the House to run on rules and regulations."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that it was unfortunate for the House that it could not be run by the rules and regulations in three years.

Expressing his views during the National Assembly session, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it is rightful to count votes whenever compromised.

“Khurshid Shah and Ali Wazir are present in the budget session today. Were they not a part of the House before?” questioned Abbasi during his speech.

“Khurshid Shah is one of the oldest members of the National Assembly. Mr Speaker, did you not notice Khurshid Shah’s seat empty in two years? Mr Speaker, have you not read the rules and regulations of the parliament?” the former premier continued questioning.

“We only want the House to run on rules and regulations,” said Abbasi adding that there were no rules followed in the National Assembly in past three years.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further stated that if the opposition leader cannot deliver speech then perhaps the Leader of the House will also not deliver the speech.

