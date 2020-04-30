Qureshi said that opposition should also respect the vote instead of only raising slogans.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has said that the opposition parties want to change everyone except themselves.



Speaking in National Assembly (NA), the minister criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly was not allowed to deliver his views.



The 172 members have expressed satisfaction on budget 2021-22 by voting in its favor, he added.



Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that members of his party had participated in budget 2021-22 session despite their important engagements.

The PPP leader said that the budget presented by the federal government will cause economic disaster.

If the government can’t protect our (opposition) votes, how can we expect it to give respect to the votes of the general masses, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said it’s our right that all the members of the assembly should listen to the reforms of opposition parties. The entire nation had seen how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government struggled to show its 172 members to approve the budget, he stated.