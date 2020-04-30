Bilawal Bhutto labels budget 2021-22 as economic disaster

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday has said that members of his party had participated in Budget 2021-22 session despite their important engagements.



While speaking in National Assembly (NA), the PPP leader said that the budget presented by the federal government will cause economic disaster.



If the government can’t protect our (opposition) votes, how can we expect it to give respect to the votes of the general masses, he added.



Bilawal Bhutto said that it’s our right that all the members of the assembly should listen to our reforms. The entire nation had seen how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government struggled to show its 172 members, he stated.

Earlier, a session of National Assembly had passed the budget for the next fiscal year.

The bill was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. The amendments proposed by the opposition in the finance bill were rejected by the House.

Having a total outlay of 8,487 billion rupees, the budget 2021-22 envisages incentives and measures for various sectors to promote business activities and provide relief to the general public.

The federal employees have been granted ten percent ad hoc relief besides ten percent increase in pensions. The minimum wage has been enhanced to twenty thousand rupees per month.