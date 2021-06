Fawad Chaudhary hoped effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said Wednesday that the world needs to act holistically to counter Islamophobia.

Expressing his concerns over an attack on a Muslim in Canada s city of Saskatoon, he said in a tweet that this condemnable act shows the growing Islamophobia in the West.

Fawad Chaudhary hoped that effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents.