ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that opposition forced government to take back taxes of Rs350 billion.

Talking to media persons, he said that it is job of opposition to point out shortfalls in the budget and predicted that prices of petroleum products, gas, and electricity will go up after budget.

The PML-N leader further said that government did not present the actual budget as the real budget are the terms decided with International Monetary Fund (IMF). Government has destroyed perfectly functioning institutions including Higher Education Commission (HEC), he added.

Talking about government’s accountability drive, Ahsan Iqbal said that today he is appearing before the court to attend hearing of another false case. Government is using accountability to cover up its political revenge, he added.