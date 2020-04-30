Pakistan has reported 27 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 957,371. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,281 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 979 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 42,062 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 979 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.32 percent.

Note: This story will be updated very soon.

