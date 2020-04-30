ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday extended travel restrictions for international passengers arriving from category-C countries till July 15, Dunya News reported.

According to new travel guideline issued by the CAA, only Pakistanis will be allowed to enter Pakistan from category-C countries under certain SOPs, including a 72-hour-old PCR test before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The officials said that Rapid Antigen Testing will not be mandatory on arrival at all the airports in Pakistan. At least 26 countries including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and South Africa are in category-C.

