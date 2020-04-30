The work on the 38-kilometre-long Rawalpindi Ring Road project y will likely to start in August.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Project Concept (PC-I) of the Rawalpindi Ring Road has been sent to Lahore for final approval, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the work on the 38-kilometre-long Rawalpindi Ring Road project from Grand Trunk (GT) Road to Thulian near Motorway will likely to start in August.

Sources said that the final approval of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project will be given by the Punjab government in the financial year 2021-22. The length of the Ring Road project will be 38 kilometre as per the old map.

