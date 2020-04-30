Progress of the ongoing projects under the IT Ministry was discussed in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Progress of the ongoing projects under the Ministry of Information Technology and the government’s measures to enhance the country’s IT sector exports were discussed in the meeting.

On the other hand, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday. Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Pevez Khattak were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the ongoing development projects under the Prime Minister’s vision of special focus on Baluchistan, the present government’s historic Baluchistan package, and the measures regarding the socioeconomic progress of the people of Baluchistan were discussed.

