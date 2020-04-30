Angry residents gathered at the accident site and torched the dumper.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man and his son were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper in Karachi on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near 4K Chowrangi in New Karachi area where rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, injuring a man and his son.

Angry residents gathered at the accident site and torched the dumper. Rescue teams reached the spot after being onformed and shifted the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

