ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that provision of relief to farmers was one of the foremost priorities of government for which we are bringing reforms in agriculture sector through a comprehensive strategy.

PM Imran stated this while talking to Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, who called on him at the Prime Minister office on Tuesday.

Record production of all crops during the current year as well as the strategy for next year’s crops, were discussed in the meeting. The meeting also decided to hold Kissan Convention in Islamabad on July 1.

