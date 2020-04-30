The forum discussed the roll out plan of utilizing these three million doses.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three million doses of Sinovac will arrive in Pakistan today (Tuesday) from China through procurement Plan for this month.

This was informed at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan in the chair.

It was informed that so far 21.13 million doses of different types of vaccines have been received by Pakistan out of which over 17 million doses were procured on payment.

Chairman NDMA briefed on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of allotted budget of 1.2 billion dollars.

The forum expressed satisfaction on the availability of vaccine in country. It was also once again reiterated that all federating units can procure vaccine at their end.

It expressed concerns over rising positivity of disease in Gilgit Baltistan and emphasized on stringent implementation of SOPs with regards to tourism in Northern region of the country.

It was reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective education institutions.