Pakistan, Japan reiterate commitment to enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Japan have reiterated their commitment to enhance bilateral ties and mutual cooperation for the promotion of international peace and security.

The resolve was expressed at the 8th round of Pakistan-Japan Security Dialogue held today (Tuesday) in virtual mode.

The dialogue has two components: Politico-Military Talks; and Military-Military Talks.

During the Politico-Military Talks, the Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while Kobayashi Kenichi of Japan s ministry of Foreign Affairs led his country s side.

In Military-Military Talks, Pakistan side was led by Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig, while the Japanese delegation was led by Noguchi Yasushi of Japan s ministry of Defence.

The two sides exchanged views on security policies and regional as well as global issues. The security situation around Pakistan and Japan was also discussed.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan s relations with neighbouring countries and also highlighted Pakistan s efforts in the fight against terrorism.

He also underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes as per international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The two sides agreed to further expand defence and security cooperation and understanding.