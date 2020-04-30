The court allowed the former president to leave the proceedings after his appearance.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday has appeared before accountability bureau in suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion case.



According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8 billion was carried out via Mushtaq Ahmed’s bank account with the money paid to a private housing society to purchase properties.

The reference stated that the properties belong to Zardari.