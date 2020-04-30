The meeting will be held in Islamabad which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an important meeting of PDM heads on July 5, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Consultations will be held on PDM s future strategy during the meeting

The meeting will be attended by Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Sajid Mir, Shah Awais Noorani and Mir Kabir.

Earlier on June 20, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to hold a PDM rally in Karachi on July 29 to carry forward its agenda of dislodging the PTI government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference in in Peshawar had said that the PDM has not changed its stance and the movement against the government will continue with popular support.

