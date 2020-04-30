Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Speaker's decision is regrettable.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani on Monday banned entry eight MPAs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for bringing a charpoy in the assembly building to mark the funeral of democracy, Dunya News reported.

Those who were banned to attend the Sindh Assembly session include Saeed Afridi, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Ali Aziz, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Raja Azhar.

On the other hand, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was of the view that Siraj Durani s decision is regrettable and added that Speaker should not take decisions under the pressure of the government.

Giving his reaction on Siraj Durani s decision regarding banning of eight PTI MPAs from attending the Sindh Assembly session, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we will accept unconstitutional orders of the Speaker.

