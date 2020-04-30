Discussions were held on Budget 2021-22 and political situation in the country during the meetings.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and women MNAs separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The MNAs who called on the Prime Minister included Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali and Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai.

The women MNAs, who called on the Prime Minister included Seemi Bukhari, Sobia Kamal, Robina Jameel, Fauzia Behram, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Sardar, Wajiha Ikram, Saima Nadeem and Dr. Zile Huma.

According to sources, discussions were held on Budget 2021-22 and overall political situation in the country during the meetings.

