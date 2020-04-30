Will overcome challenge of inflation very soon: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has faced difficult situations in the last three years, inflation was the biggest challenge for us, but we will overcome this challenge very soon adding government is taking steps to provide targeted subsidies to the weaker sections.

Addressing a dinner in honor of the MPs, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after taking over the government, they faced difficult economic conditions but now every effort is being made to improve the lives of the common man.

He said that Pakistan was also importing food items including wheat and pulses. We are now bringing a package for the development of the agricultural sector. Steps are being taken to connect farmers to markets and consumers, he added.

The PM said despite Coronavirus, the government presented a great budget adding that the federal budget will be passed easily.

