LAHORE (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Monday presented annual NAB report to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani.

During one-on-one meeting with the Senate chairman, NAB chief apprised him of the ongoing accountability process in the country.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani said that the perception of harassing the business community and businessmen in the name of accountability must be dispelled.

Responding to Sadiq Sanjarani’s statement, NAB chief said that the elimination of corruption will provide a better environment for traders and investors in the country.