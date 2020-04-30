LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has told that for the first time, a separate development budget book has been prepared for South Punjab.



In a statement, the CM said that former leaders had misused the funds allocated for South Punjab by utilizing them on other things.

Ex-governments had deceived the people of South Punjab, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to do work for the betterment of the South Punjab people.

