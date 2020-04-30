According ISPR, the explosion occurred when a water bowser hit a roadside landmine.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom in a landmine explosion in Hoshab area of Balochistan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the explosion occurred when a water bowser hit a roadside landmine planted terrorists as a result an FC soldier Kifayat Ullah embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR statement said that Sepoy Kifayat Ullah was a resident of Sibi. According to ISPR, a search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the terrorists.

