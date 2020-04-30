Police have also recovered explosive material and hand grenade from the arrested terrorist.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have busted a network of facilitators during an operation in Ittehad Town area of Karachi and arrested a terrorist of banned outfit, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to SSP Kemari, Fida Hussain, the arrested terrorist identified as Hamidullah had joined banned organization Tejreek-e-Talban Pakistan (TTP) in 2007 and moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he took part in attacks on law enforcement agencies as well as attack on Matta Police Station.

SSP Fida Hussain further informed that the arrested terrorist has confessed murdering an official of intelligence agencies and his father in Swat. He also informed that Hamidullah moved to Afghanistan in 2014.

SSP Fida Hussain also claimed that Hamidullah along with two of his accomplices was waiting for instruction from his commander in Karachi when he was arrested.

Police have also recovered explosive material and hand grenade from the arrested terrorist and also registered case against him.

