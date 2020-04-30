Balochistan govt forms judicial commission to probe death of Usman Kakar

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan government has constituted a judicial commission to probe the death of former Senator Usman Kakar, the provincial home department has issued a formal notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the commission includes High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Zaheer-ud-Din Kakar.

It may be recalled that the Balochistan government had announced a judicial inquiry into the death of former Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party senator Usman Kakar. This was announced by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on the occasion of condolence at the house of late Usman Kakar.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan called on the family of Usman Kakar and offered Fateha for the deceased. He said that the government would take every step to appease the family of Usman Kakar according to their demands and every kind of cooperation would be extended on this issue.

He said that he has written to the concerned authorities for a transparent investigation and judicial inquiry into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that on the orders of the Chief Minister, the Provincial Home Department had written a letter to the Registrar of the Balochistan High Court to form a Judicial Commission.

The letter requested the formation of a two-member commission comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan andJustice Zaheer-ud-Din Kakar under sub-clause one of section three of the Balochistan Tribunal of Inquiry Ordinance, 1969.

