One civilian killed, four injured in Srinagar grenade, drone attacks

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), one civilian died and four others injured in a grenade and drone attacks in Srinagar district.

Meanwhile, two explosions rocked the high security Air Force Station at Jammu airport in the early hours.

Media reports said two drones were used to carry out the attack inside the Air Force base.