Bilawal Bhutto gears up election campaign in Azad Kashmir

KOTLI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has geared up election campaign in Azad Kashmir.

According to details, the PPP leader is scheduled to address the public gathering in Kotli shortly.

Bilawal Bhutto has expressed hope that his party will form next government in Azad Kashmir. The candidates fielded by PPP will win the polls with majority, he predicted.