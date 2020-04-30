Opposition doesn't like any positive move of PM: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that there is no place of international forces’ interference in national matters.



In a statement, the special assistant said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has announced to not allow bases to United States (US) for action in Afghanistan.



The entire world has appreciated this decision of the premier, he added.



Dr Firdous Ashiq further said that the opposition doesn’t like any positive move of the PM.

