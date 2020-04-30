KARACHI (Dunya News) – Following the orders of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed to increase the number of flights up to 40 percent to five countries.



The airlines have been granted permission to increase flights to Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. The passengers traveling to Pakistan will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test prior to their departure.



Arriving at the Pakistani airports, the passengers will have a mandatory RAT test after which they will be sent to quarantine if tested positive for the virus.



The policy will come into effect from July 1, 2021.