Concrete measures taken to make borders with Iran, Afghanistan protected: Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the government has taken concrete measures to make the borders with Iran and Afghanistan protected.

Talking to media in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said 88 percent of fencing process on Afghan border has been completed while 46 percent work has been done on Pak-Iran border to prevent illegal entry into Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan is ready to deal with any type of challenge with support of Pakistan Army, Intelligence agencies and the people.