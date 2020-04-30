JUI-F leaders appeal nation to pray for early recovery of Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leaders have appealed to the nation for prayers for early recovery of Fazlur Rehman.

According to Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Fazlur Rehman has been ill for the past few days and is under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, Maulana s health has improved a lot.

JUI-F leader said the workers were concerned over the illness of the Quaid. Workers and Muslims from all over the country and the world are requested to continue praying for the early recovery of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

