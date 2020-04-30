PM Imran stood before IMF, says Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has stood before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the National Assembly, the finance minister said if our growth rate was negative then it was for every country except China.

In our government, the growth rate has come down to 4% due to Coronavirus. In 1968, Pakistan was the fourth largest economy in Asia, he added.

The finance minister said Imran Khan will not put burden on the poor people, PM did not increase petroleum prices for so many months.

He said we have set up an Economic Advisory Council with detailed plans. We will also provide business loans and health cards, while 100 million Pakistanis will be vaccinated against coronavirus before June next year.

Shaukat Tarin said we will cross the tax collection target, this time exceeding the target of 4.7 trillion adding that we have inherited a deficit of $20 billion.

He said we have fulfilled the promise we made to the people of FATA, now the people of FATA are happy.

