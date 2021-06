New action plan by FATF will be implemented soon: Hammad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar says new action plan by FATF will be implemented soon.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad on Saturday, the Minister said that anti-money laundering plan is much easier to tackle than the previous counter-terrorism one because we have already introduced laws in this regard.

The Minister said Pakistan s progress was appreciated by the FATF.

Hammaz Azhar condemned the statements of opposition pertaining to the FATF.