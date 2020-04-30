Need to promote original content instead of vulgarity in films: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the reason for the decline of Pakistani film industry is the adoption of Indian culture. He said we need to promote original content instead of vulgarity in films.

Addressing the National Amateur Short Film Festival the Prime Minister appreciated DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and ISPR for the festival.

While appreciating the federal minister for information PM said he has high hopes from Fawad Chaudhry.

"We should have highlighted Pakistani culture in films," he said. The reason behind decline of film industry was that we started copying Indian culture, he added.

PM said that in his experience the original video is important, not the copy.

He further said that he had requested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to air Ertugrul drama in Urdu in Pakistan, because before that, obscenity was being showed in Hollywood and Bollywood movies and later we also started making such movies.

Imran Khan said that he is amongst those lucky people who have visited the whole of Pakistan. The most important sector of the country is tourism. There is religious tourism including Buddhism and Kartarpur corridor.

“We can produce everything in our country, Pakistan has 12 seasons that are nowhere in the world, our government is focusing on tourism”, said PM.

He said we supported the United States in the war against terrorism but we were being accused.