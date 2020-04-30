It's time to improve country's image globally: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Spokesman of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the time has come to improve country’s image on the world stage.

Addressing the National Amateur Short Film Festival, Director General (DG), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with everything but Pakistan has been facing the war on terror for two decades adding that the terrorists have done a lot of damage to Pakistan s international reputation and are still trying. He said we have almost won war against terrorism.

DG ISPR said now is the time to improve our image globally. Pakistan is a country where 60% of the population is youth. Young people will make short films at the National Amateur Short Film Festival, he added.

He said that National Amateur Short Film Festival is a platform where youngsters have made short films to bring out the best identity of Pakistan. We formed the best team for this festival in November 2020.

He thanked Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry for sponsoring the event.

