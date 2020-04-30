5 to 7 seats should be reserved in National Assembly for overseas Pakistanis: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday presented a new formula for representation of overseas Pakistanis in the Parliament.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, 5 to 7 seats should be reserved in National Assembly and two seats in the Senate for the overseas Pakistanis and political parties in the parliament will decide procedure and conditions for allocation of these seats.

On the other hand, PTI government wants to award voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in next general elections due in 2023.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said the government is determined to involve nine million non-resident Pakistanis in the next general elections by giving them voting rights.