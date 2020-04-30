LAHORE (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar says a survey is in progress across the country to determine the beneficiaries of various Ehsaas programs.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, she said that under the Ehsaas umbrella, different programs have been launched for the socio-economic uplift of the downtrodden and weaker segments of the society.

She said that 95 percent of Ehsaas Programme survey has been completed until now to enrol the underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net.

The Special Assistant said that the process of Ehsaas survey is impartial and based on merit without any political influence, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.