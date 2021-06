He served as the caretaker Prime Minister from 25 March 2013 to 5 June 2013.

Quetta (Dunya News) - Former Caretaker Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away in Quetta at the age of 92.

As per details, he was admitted in a Quetta hospital for over a month. His funeral prayers will be offered in his native town Katbar Sharif in Lahri.

He served as the caretaker Prime Minister from 25 March 2013 to 5 June 2013. He also remained Governor Balochistan.