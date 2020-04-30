LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 953,842. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,188 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 935 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,713 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,407 in Sindh, 4,298 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 578 in Azad Kashmir, 305 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 345,655 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 335,044 in Sindh, 137,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,528 in Islamabad, 26,932 in Balochistan, 20,173 in Azad Kashmir and 5,950 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,371,850 coronavirus tests and 46,842 in the last 24 hours. 898,944 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,995 patients are in critical condition.