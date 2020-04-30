He said Modi's illegal acts about Kashmir two years ago badly damaged his image within the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi s meeting with Kashmiri leaders yesterday was a drama that produced nothing.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the APHC leadership was not invited to the meeting.

The minister said the Hurriyat leadership have been demanding resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris and they reiterated their stance in the meeting.

Qureshi said the Kashmiri leaders unanimously demanded reversal of India s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 and full-fledged restoration of statehood.

He said Modi s illegal acts about Kashmir two years ago badly damaged his image within the country as well as at international level, and he wanted to repair the damage though this meeting.

The FM said Kashmiris were not given any solid reply to their demand. He said they were told that decision about restoration of the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be taken at an appropriate time, which is an ambiguous statement.

He said the Kashmiri leaders also demanded release of political prisoners, end to the extra-judicial killings and reversal of the illegal universal acts.

FM Qureshi went on to say that these demands are being made by those Kashmiri leaders who had been part of the previous governments in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiri leadership s talk after the meeting suggests that the Indian government s claim that the 5th August 2019 steps would bring prosperity to Kashmir is completely baseless.