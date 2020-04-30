Intelligence agencies prepare report of Lahore blast

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Intelligence agencies on Friday have prepared the report of blast in Lahore’s Johar Town that killed three people and injured 21.

According to the report, evidence of carrying out the explosion by using remote control device was found from the scene. However, the nature of the explosive material is yet to be ascertained.

The report further stated that not a single terrorist outlet has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier in the day, security personnel traced the house of arrested foreign national suspect Peter Paul David who was involved in blast in Lahore’s Johar Town that killed three and injured 21.

Sources told that the suspect allegedly belonged to Mehmoodabad and that important documents were also confiscated from his residence.

On June 24, 2021, in a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into Johar Town blast, law enforcement agencies had detained David, owner of the vehicle used in the explosion.

David was offload from a Karachi-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

It was also revealed that the car which was allegedly used in Johar Town blast entered Lahore from Babu Sabu interchange around 9:40am on Wednesday and went through checking by police personnel at the interchange.

A case of Johar Town bomb blast was also registered in CTD Lahore police station on the complaint of SHO Abid Baig. The FIR included 7ATA, 3/4 Explosives Act, 302, 324, 148/149 and other serious provisions.

Three unidentified terrorists were named in the FIR. The text of the FIR stated that the terrorists used a vehicle and a motorcycle for the operation.