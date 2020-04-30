Ailing Fazlur Rehman shifted to ICU

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been shifted to an ICU of Karachi hospital after his health deteriorated.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has an infection and feeling fever, he has been kept in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the spokesman, Fazlur Rehman is undergoing various tests. Once the disease is diagnosed, treatment will be easier. Suspicions are that he has kidney and bladder infections.

He said that everything will be clear after the results of the reports. A special team of doctors is on duty to examine Fazlur Rehman.

