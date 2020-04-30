"Two crore people went under the line of poverty in a span of three years."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the claims of creating state of madinah in 100 days have been forgotten as the anti-people budget was presented in the National Assembly.

While expressing her views during the National Assembly session, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the claims of providing one crore jobs and five million houses were forgotten as the ineligible leader was imposed on the nation.

She further said two crore people went under the line of poverty in a span of three years, claims of providing jobs to the youngsters were false; the people are unsatisfied with current government. “Finance minister and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman was replaced four times by the incumbent government,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb went on to say that sugar prices were higher than ever, there was a historic rise in the inflation. She claimed that every Pakistani was under a debt of Rs two lakh today.

