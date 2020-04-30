Efforts continuing to achieve polio-free Pakistan despite COVID-19 challenges: PM

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Imran Khan says earnest efforts are continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the COVID-19 challenges to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.



In a telephonic conversation with Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, he reaffirmed that polio eradication remains a key national priority for the government.



Recalling that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country earlier this month, during which vaccine drops were administered to over 33 million children under five years of age, Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the substantive progress in cutting the transmission of the poliovirus in the country.



He hoped that polio will be eradicated soon with the support of all partners.



The Prime Minister appreciated the work of BMGF for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating of infectious diseases.



He expressed gratitude, in particular, for BMGF’s partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.



Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership for this national cause. He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good.



The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of Coronavirus in the country.



Alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the Information Technology sector and the government’s business friendly IT policy, the Prime Minister encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan.