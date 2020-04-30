CM Buzdar warned that no one will be allowed to sabotage the law and order in the metropolis.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday has said that stern action will be taken against those who targeted the innocent people in Lahore.

In a statement, the CM strongly criticized the attack in Johar Town that claimed lives of three people and injured 21 others. Punjab government stands with the families of the victims, he added.

Earlier, three people were killed while 21 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked Johar Town locality of Lahore.

Footage showed dust, smoke and debris spread in a residential area. Boundary walls of nearby houses had collapsed and window panes shattered.

Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani told the newsmen that the CTD is probing the incident and a detailed report will be shared about the nature of the blast and material used in it.

He said that the police was the target of the attack and advised the people to not listen to rumours.