LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 38 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 951,865. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,108 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,097 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,688 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,368 in Sindh, 4,289 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Kashmir, 303 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 345,449 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 333,798 in Sindh, 137,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,470 in Islamabad, 26,845 in Balochistan, 20,064 in Azad Kashmir and 5,869 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,279,084 coronavirus tests and 46,124 in the last 24 hours. 896,821 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,084 patients are in critical condition.