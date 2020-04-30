LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case.

Khawaja Asif approached LHC on March 27 and stated that he was arrested by NAB on December 29 in case alleging he owns assets beyond income and was involved in money laundering.

He told the court that he has already submitted details sought by NAB and claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog has not shared any of the records turned in by him.

Court, after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides, approved bail plea of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif.

It merits mention that NAB has argued that Asif held an iqama from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser.