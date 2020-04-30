ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the country’s exports are witnessing growth as a result of incentives given by the government to the export oriented industries.

Participating in the budget debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said our remittances are also touching 28 billion dollars. He said as the country is heading towards economic growth, its benefit will ultimately reach all the people.

The minister said the agriculture sector was neglected by the previous governments. He said we enhanced the wheat support price to Rs 1800 per 40 kilogram which will benefit the farmers.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Ring Road project was the need of Rawalpindi but the previous governments did not pay any attention to its construction. He said the PTI government will complete this important project in its tenure.

He also criticized the confrontation politics of the opposition parties saying they are responsible for pandemonium and hooliganism in the house.

Participating in the debate, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali emphasized the need for research in the agriculture sector in order to bolster its productivity. He said subsidy should be given to the farmers to install solar tube wells. He said tax exemption should be given for import of agri related machinery.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the budget carries no relief for the poor people. He said given the current price hike, 10 percent ad hoc relief announced in the budget for public sector employees is not sufficient.

