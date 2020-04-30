Govt will have to toughen restrictions due to public's non-seriousness: Dr. Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has expressed vexation over the public’s non-compliance with coronavirus SOPs and said that people are not showing seriousness; if the situation persists, taking strict measures will become imperative.

Speaking to Dunya News program "Nuqta-e-Nazar", he cited the example of neighboring India, where the coronavirus has wreaked so much havoc that the number of new patients has increased exponentially and there has been a severe shortage of oxygen.

Answering a question, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that 430,000 front line workers have been vaccinated in Pakistan. Pakistan also has a supply issue of about 7 million vaccines. Due to shortage of supply, more vaccines could not be administered. A large number of vaccines will be available in May and June, he added.

On Thursday, Pakistan reported 98 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 778,238. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 16,698 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 5,857 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.